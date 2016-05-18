Civilians likely killed in Yemen raid: U.S. military
WASHINGTON A deadly dawn raid on the al Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen earlier this week "likely killed" civilians and could include children, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.
SOCHI, Russia Russia's arms export agency hopes to meet its arms export target worth $14 billion (9.58 billion pounds) set for this year, agency head Alexander Fomin said on Wednesday.
Russia's total portfolio of arms orders currently stands at over $50 billion, he added.
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
BEIRUT/ISTANBUL A rapid advance by the Syrian army towards the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab risks sparking a confrontation with Turkey as Damascus seeks to stop its neighbour penetrating deeper into a strategically important area of northern Syria.
WASHINGTON The White House put Iran "on notice" on Wednesday for test-firing a ballistic missile and said it was reviewing how to respond, taking an aggressive posture towards Tehran that could raise tensions in the region.