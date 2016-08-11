LONDON British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Thursday that the two countries needed to build a constructive relationship despite their significant differences.

"The Foreign Secretary made clear that while we have some significant differences with Russia, we need to continue to build a constructive dialogue on issues of mutual concern as well as on points of disagreement," a Foreign Office statement said after the two men spoke by telephone.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Johnson and Lavrov had discussed a possible normalisation of bilateral ties.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)