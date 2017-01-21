Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov speaks during a session of the Gaidar Forum 2017 ''Russia and the World: Setting Priorities'' in Moscow, Russia, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russia may start building up its Reserve Fund in the second half of 2017, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Saturday.

He added that if oil prices average $50 per barrel and rouble rate remains at current levels, the budget could get additional 1 trillion roubles (£13.5 billion) in oil and gas revenues, resulting in a budget deficit of around 2 percent of gross domestic product in 2017.

