Tesco faces new legal action over accounting scandal
LONDON Britain's biggest retailer Tesco PLC is facing a new claim for damages from an investor about its 2014 profit overstatement, the company said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW Russia may start building up its Reserve Fund in the second half of 2017, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Saturday.
He added that if oil prices average $50 per barrel and rouble rate remains at current levels, the budget could get additional 1 trillion roubles (£13.5 billion) in oil and gas revenues, resulting in a budget deficit of around 2 percent of gross domestic product in 2017.
BEIJING The European Union urged China on Wednesday to make "concrete progress" in opening its markets to global investment, after Chinese President Xi Jinping decried protectionism in a speech at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
British books, newspaper and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc said it expects full-year profit growth to be slightly ahead of expectations as it posted strong sales in its travel business over the Christmas period.