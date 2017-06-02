Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a business roundtable session ''Russia - USA'' at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/TASS/Host Photo Agency/Pool

ST PETERSBURG, Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin called on U.S. businessmen on Friday to help restore normal dialogue with Washington, saying good U.S.-Russia relations were in the interest of both nations.

Putin, addressing senior U.S. business executives during an economic forum in St Petersburg, said Moscow would continue to talk to U.S. President Donald Trump and the new U.S. administration.

"Help us restore normal political dialogue," Putin said. "I ask you on behalf of Russia and I address the American side: help the new president and the new administration."

