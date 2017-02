MOSCOW A tanker under the flag of Belize with five Russian nationals among its crew has been detained by coast guards off western Libya and taken to the military port of Tripoli, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The tanker was detained on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement. Russian embassy workers temporarily based in Tunisia are trying to clarify the circumstances of the incident, it said.

