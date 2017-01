Workers stand next to a logo of Russia's Rosneft oil company at the central processing facility of the Rosneft-owned Priobskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

BRUSSELS Russia's No.2 oil producer Lukoil (LKOH.MM) is not interested in buying shares in its larger peer Rosneft (ROSN.MM), Lukoil's vice president Leonid Fedun said on Tuesday.

"As far as I know the question is decided. The shares will be bought by Rosneftegaz," Fedun said, referring to the state-controlled holding which controls Rosneft.

Last week, Russian business daily Vedomosti cited a source as saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Lukoil's Chief Executive Officer Vagit Alekperov the opportunity to take part in Rosneft's privatisation.

Fedun also said that the company was ready to join a possible oil output freeze if such a decision taken by the OPEC group.

