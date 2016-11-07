Montenegrin Prime Minister and leader of ruling Democratic Party of Socialist Milo Djukanovic wave to supporters after the parliamentary elections in Podgorica, Montenegro, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

MOSCOW Russian government was not involved into an alleged attempt to kill Montenegro's Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic, the Kremlin spokesman said on Monday.

"We, obviously, categorically deny a possibility of official involvement into arranging any illegal actions," Dmitry Peskov said in a response to a question on the investigation into a plot to kill Djukanovic.

A special prosecutor investigating an alleged plot to sway last month's election in Montenegro said on Sunday a group of "Russian nationalists" had planned to assassinate the prime minister to get an opposition party into power.

