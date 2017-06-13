After deadly London tower block fire, local council chief resigns
LONDON The chief executive of a London borough where a tower block fire killed at least 79 people in Britain's worst blaze since World War Two has resigned.
BERLIN A top German foreign ministry official on Tuesday criticised the arrest of more than 1,000 demonstrators in Russia and said Beriln expected them to be released swiftly.
Baton-wielding riot police broke up anti-corruption protests in Moscow and other Russian cities on Monday before a court sentenced opposition leader Alexei Navalny to his second prison term this year.
"The sweeping action of the Russian authorities threaten the right to assembly and free speech that is guaranteed by the Russian constitution and to which Russia has committed itself within an international framework," Gernot Erler, the German government's coordinator for Russia, Central Asia and the Eastern Partnership, said in a statement.
"We will keep a close eye on developments in Russia and expect the arrested individuals to be released quickly."
LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan A car bomb exploded outside a bank in Lashkar Gah, capital of the southern Afghan province of Helmand on Thursday, killing and wounding dozens of civilians and members of the security forces waiting to collect their pay, officials said.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Islamic State militants on Wednesday blew up the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret, Iraq's military said in a statement, as Iraqi forces seeking to expel the group from the city closed in on the site.