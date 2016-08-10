Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a news conference with the Adviser to Pakistan's Prime Minister on National Security and Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad, Pakistan, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

ANKARA Turkey is building a "strong mechanism" with Russia to try to find a solution in Syria and a delegation including foreign ministry, military and intelligence officials will go to Russia on Wednesday for talks, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

In an interview with the state-run Anadolu agency, Cavusoglu also said that President Vladimir Putin had said Russia would lift embargos on Turkish products and that, if needed, additional agreements would be signed to ensure work goes ahead on the TurkStream gas pipeline project.

Putin and Erdogan took a big step towards normalising ties on Tuesday, with their leaders announcing an acceleration in trade and energy links. Their meeting in St Petersburg came almost nine months after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border, prompting Russian sanctions.

