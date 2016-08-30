A Ryanair aircraft taxis behind an easyJet aircraft at Manchester Airport in Manchester, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates/Files

WARSAW Ireland's low-cost airline Ryanair plans to open in Poland an IT centre employing 120 people as well as an airdock employing 150 people, the company said on Tuesday.

Ryanair is the market leader in Poland with a market share of over 30 percent and is challenging Poland's state carrier LOT by moving domestic Polish flights to Warsaw Chopin airport, from the Modlin airport about 40 km from the capital.

"The new investments - Travel Labs Polska - an IT centre and an ... airdock in Wroclaw confirm our commitment and interest in further growth in Poland," Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said in a statement.

He also said Ryanair plans to carry 10 million passengers this year in Poland.

(Reporting by Jakub Dyrda; editing by Susan Thomas)