JOHANNESBURG South Africa's President Jacob Zuma has appointed Justice Mandisa Maya as the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, the president's office said on Friday, making her the first woman to occupy the position.

"Her appointment to the position elevates her to the third highest position in the Judicial Branch, after the Chief Justice and Deputy Chief Justice of the Republic," Zuma said.

