JOHANNESBURG South Africa's mining ministry on Thursday asked Anglo American (AAL.L) (AGLJ.J) to explain the impact of its restructuring plans on jobs and how the layoffs could be avoided, after the firm outlined a plan to sell assets.

"The Department is thus awaiting a detailed presentation from the company in this regard, which should include the impact on jobs and measures to save them, transformation as well as other national imperatives," the ministry said in a statement.

Anglo said on Tuesday it would whittle its business down to cope with severe falls in commodity prices.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)