JOHANNESBURG South African police fired teargas on Wednesday to disperse students marching near the University of the Witwatersrand in downtown Johannesburg to protest at higher tuition fees.

The protests were triggered by a government recommendation on Monday that 2017 tuition fee increases be capped at 8 percent - above South Africa's current inflation rate of 5.9 percent.

(Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Alison Williams)