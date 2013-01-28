LOS ANGELES The Screen Actors Guild handed out its awards for the best performances in film and television on Sunday at a ceremony in Los Angeles.
Following is a list of winners:
FILM
Best Ensemble Cast
"Argo"
Best Actor
Daniel Day-Lewis, "Lincoln"
Best Actress
Jennifer Lawrence, "Silver Linings Playbook"
Best Supporting Actor
Tommy Lee Jones, "Lincoln"
Best Supporting Actress
Anne Hathaway, "Les Miserables"
TELEVISION
Best Ensemble Cast, Drama
"Downton Abbey"
Best Actor, Drama
Bryan Cranston, "Breaking Bad"
Best Actress, Drama
Claire Danes, "Homeland"
Best Ensemble Cast, Comedy
"Modern Family"
Best Actor, Comedy
Alec Baldwin, "30 Rock"
Best Actress, Comedy
Tina Fey, "30 Rock"
Best Actor, Television Movie/Miniseries
Kevin Costner, "Hatfields & McCoys"
Best Actress, Television Movie/Miniseries
Julianne Moore, "Game Change"
Lifetime Achievement
Dick Van Dyke
