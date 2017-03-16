Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia's King Salman oversaw the signing of deals worth as much as $65 billion (53 billion pounds) on the first day of a visit to Beijing on Thursday, as the world's largest oil exporter looks to cement ties with the world's second-largest economy.
The agreements include deals for infrastructure, refining, chemicals, training, technology and other sectors:
- Saudi Aramco and Norinco Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a refinery and chemical facilities in Panjin City.
- Saudi Aramco and Aerosun Corp (600501.SS) signed an MoU to manufacture reinforced thermoplastic pipe and components.
- The Saudi Fund for Development signed an agreement with China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation to cooperate in providing finance and guarantee of exports.
- King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology and China's CASA signed an agreement to manufacture drones.
- SABIC 2010.SE and Sinopec signed an agreement to study opportunities for joint projects in Saudi Arabia and China.
- Saudi's SAGIA investment authority awarded licenses to telecommunications equipment supplier ZTE to build smart metres and Shandong Tiejun Electric to carry out electrical and industrial activities.
- Saudi's Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu signed an agreement with PAN-ASIA to assign the location for a petchem project with $2 billion investments.
- China's Huawei will build a centre for training in Yanbu.
Saudi companies also signed agreements with Chinese developers in areas including information technology and renewable energy.
(Sources: Saudi Press Agency, Saudi Energy Ministry Twitter feed)
(Compiled by Reem Shamseddine, Katie Paul and Marwa Rashad)
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
BRUSSELS EU officials see the start of Brexit talks on Monday as a sign Theresa May is accepting their format for negotiations but they expect no quick deals and are wary the prime minister may try to break with Brussels protocol.