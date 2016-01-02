BAGHDAD Prominent Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr called on Saturday for demonstrations in Gulf countries and in Iraq to protest the execution of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr in Saudi Arabia."I ask that the Shi'ites of Saudi Arabia ... show courage in responding even through peaceful demonstrations, and the same for the Shi'ites in the Gulf, so as to deter injustice and government terrorism in the future," he said on his website. "I urge ... angry demonstrations in front of Saudi sites and interests, and I urge the government to refrain from opening the Saudi embassy," he said.Saudi Arabia reopened its embassy in Iraq this week. It had been closed in 1990 after the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.