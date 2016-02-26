Sharp Corp Chief Executive Kozo Takahashi (C) is surrounded by media as he leaves the company's Tokyo headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, February 25, 2016, after reports of Sharp Corp agreeing to a takeover by Taiwan's Foxconn. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japan's Sharp Corp (6753.T) and Taiwan's Foxconn agreed on Friday to extend a deadline for takeover talks by one or two weeks beyond Monday's planned expiry, a person familiar with the matter said.

Foxconn, a major supplier to Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and known formally as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (2317.TW), has been Sharp's preferred candidate for a rescue deal.

Sharp on Thursday announced it had decided to sell a two-thirds stake to Foxconn, but the Taiwanese firm put the deal on hold until it could clarify what it called "new material information" from Sharp.

Sources said the last-minute hitch was due to previously undisclosed liabilities at Sharp.

