LONDON Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said on Monday a key oil pipeline in Nigeria has been shut since late November, following an incident in which four contractors lost their lives.

The Trans Niger Pipeline, or TNP, feeds the Bonny export terminal, from which oil traders say crude oil cargoes have been subject to delays.

"The TNP pipeline remains shut while an investigation takes place into an incident that occurred on Nov. 22 in which four contractors died during an operation to remove crude oil theft points," Shell said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Susan Fenton)