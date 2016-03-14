Slovakia's Prime Minister and leader of Smer party Robert Fico leaves after a live broadcast of a debate after the country's parliamentary election, in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

BRATISLAVA Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he believed he could agree on the priorities of a new governing programme with three other parties by Tuesday after starting coalition talks.

Eight parties won seats in a March 5 election in which Fico's leftist Smer party garnered the most votes but lost its parliamentary majority, leaving the two-time prime minister with a tough task in forming a coalition government.

Fico's odds improved on Sunday when centrist party Siet (Net) and Most-Hid (Bridge) agreed to negotiate with him.

"The result of today's long and difficult negotiations is a draft of programme priorities ... that would serve as basis for cooperation of the four parties in forming a government," Fico told journalists on Monday.

