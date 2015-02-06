Uruguay's Nicolas Lodeiro kicks the ball during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match against England at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

BUENOS AIRES Feb 6 Uruguay midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro is happy to fill the Boca Juniors number 10 jersey previously worn by top Argentina players Diego Maradona and Juan Roman Riquelme.

Lodeiro joined Boca, who will be looking to win a record-equalling seventh Libertadores Cup this year, from Brazil's Corinthians on Thursday in time for the Argentine league championship starting on Feb. 13.

"What I most wanted was to play at Boca. The Corinthians people ended up giving way due to my keenness to play in Argentina," the 25-year-old told reporters.

"I'm going to wear the 10. I asked 'Vasco' for it and he said no problem, it's a great challenge for me," he said using Boca coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena's nickname.

"I like to move freely and I'm not a typical link man," added Lodeiro, who joined Ajax Amsterdam from Naqcional of Montevideo after playing for Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup.

He moved to Brazil's Botafogo in 2012 before joining Corinthians last year and he played for Uruguay at the World Cup in Brazil.

