Wood grabs 20th goal as Leeds down Forest 2-0
LONDON Chris Wood scored his 20th goal of the season as Leeds United went third in the English Championship on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest whose relegation fears intensified.
BUENOS AIRES Carlos Tevez could be playing his last Argentine “superclasico” when he leads Boca Juniors against River Plate at El Monumental on Sunday as he ponders a move to China.
Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenua, who appointed Uruguayan Gus Poyet as coach last month, have made a 40 million euro (33.56 million pound) offer for Tevez, Argentine media reported.
Former Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus striker Tevez would not be drawn, however, on his future plans.
“I’ve got too much of a muddle in my head to think if in February or March I’m going off to play in China,” Tevez was quoted as saying in Sports daily Ole.
“I don’t just think about leaving, I could also retire… When the year is over I’ll see what’s best.”
The 32-year-old looked set to see out the rest of his career at Boca when he returned home to his first club from Juventus last year and helped them win the league title.
A strong incentive to stay at Boca would have been playing next year’s Copa Libertadores but they failed to qualify.
Boca were eliminated in this year’s semi-finals of South America’s top club tournament which Tevez won with Boca in 2003.
Marking Tevez on Sunday will be Ecuador defender Arturo Mina, who joined River in August after helping former club Independiente del Valle reach the Libertadores final by beating Boca.
Tevez said he always had struggled to play well against River but hoped the team would continue their improvement since Fernando Gago’s return two weeks ago from an Achilles heel injury in April.
“I’ve always found clasicos hard to play. I can’t cross the barrier from fan to player,” Tevez said. “That doesn’t happen to me against other teams.
“But we’ve improved a lot… Fernando Gago has done us a lot of good, he’s a different class of player,” he said of the Argentina 2014 World Cup midfielder who orchestrated successive wins over San Lorenzo and Racing Club to put Boca in second place two points behind leaders Estudiantes.
(Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Chris Wood scored his 20th goal of the season as Leeds United went third in the English Championship on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest whose relegation fears intensified.
LONDON Shane Long struck a stoppage-time winner as Southampton upset Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield on Wednesday to become the first side to reach the League Cup final without conceding after expertly manning the barricades in their last-four second leg clash.
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.