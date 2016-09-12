United Arab Emirates club Al Nasr have forfeited their Asian Champions League quarter-final first-leg win over Qatar's El Jaish after fielding an ineligible player, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Monday.

Brazil-born forward Santos Monteiro Junior Wanderley, who scored a brace in the 3-0 win over El Jaish on Aug. 24, was provisionally suspended by the AFC earlier this month pending a probe into his nationality.

The 27-year-old had registered in the Asian Champions League (ACL) tournament as an 'Asian player' but authorities said the Indonesian passport he held was forged or falsified.

"The Asian Football Confederation Disciplinary Committee has ordered the AFC Champions League quarter-final first-leg match El Jaish (QAT) vs Al Nasr (UAE) on August 24, 2016, forfeited," the governing body said in a statement.

"The Committee held, on the basis of information received from various state authorities and after analysing the case file, that the Indonesian passport submitted to register Wanderley was false."

The AFC also fined Al Nasr $1,000 and said its investigation to identify the parties responsible for the bogus passport was still underway.

The second leg of the quarter-final is in Dubai on Sept. 24.

