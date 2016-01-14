SAO PAULO Pele is recovering well from a small operation to repair his replacement hip, an official who works with the former Brazil, Santos and New York Cosmos great said on Thursday.

The 75-year-old triple World Cup winner had the preparatory operation at the Special Surgery hospital in New York on Dec. 3, Pepito, his long-time press officer, told Reuters.

"(Pele) took advantage of his holidays to spend time in New York with his daughters and granddaughters and he had this small reparatory procedure," Pepito said.

He is currently undergoing physiotherapy and "everything is under control," Pepito added.

Pele had a new hip fitted in 2012 and has had several other health issues since. He spent two weeks in hospital for a urinary infection in 2014 and last May had prostate surgery.

With more than 1,280 career goals, and a record three World Cup titles, Pele, whose given name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, is considered by many to be the greatest football player of all time.

