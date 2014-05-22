LISBON A look back at the previous European Cup/Champions League finals involving Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid:

REAL MADRID

Paris, June 13 1956: Real Madrid 4 Reims 3

Reims' Michel Leblond scored the first ever goal in a European Cup final after six minutes and Jean Templin put Reims 2-0 ahead after 10 minutes, but Real made it 2-2 after half an hour with goals from Alfredo di Stefano and Hector Rial.

Michel Hidalgo, who coached France to victory in Euro '84, scored to put Reims back in front with 28 minutes to go before goals from Marquiotos and Rial clinched the first of Real's five successive wins.

Madrid, May 30 1957: Real Madrid 2 Fiorentina 0

Real retained the trophy at home at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium but had to wait until the 69th minute to take the lead through a penalty from Di Stefano. Francisco Gento added the second 15 minutes from time.

Brussels, May 28 1958: Real Madrid 3 AC Milan 2

A thriller decided in extra-time with Gento's winning goal. Juan Alberto Schiaffino put Milan ahead after an hour before a burst of three goals in six minutes saw Di Stefano make it 1-1 after 74 minutes, Ernesto Grillo put Milan back in front three minutes later and Rial equalise two minutes after that.

Stuttgart, June 3 1959: Real Madrid 2 Reims 0

Real beat Reims for the second time in four finals but this was a more straight-forward victory than their 1956 success even though Ferenc Puskas was absent through injury and Raymond Kopa suffered an injury in the game. Enrique Mateo put Madrid ahead in the first minute and Di Stefano made it 2-0 after 47 minutes.

Glasgow, May 18 1960: Real Madrid 7 Eintracht Frankfurt 3

One of the most famous matches in soccer history proved to be the crowning glory of Real's early dominance of the competition. Richard Kress put Eintracht ahead after 18 minutes but Real were imperious and won with a hat-trick from Di Stefano and four from Puskas.

Amsterdam, May 2 1962: Benfica 5 Real Madrid 3

Real's reign ended in 1960 when Barcelona knocked them out in the first round of the 1960-61 season before going on to lose the final to Benfica. The brilliant Portuguese side retained the cup the following year beating Real in another classic. Puskas scored all three of Real's goals but Benfica won it with goals from Jose Aguas, Domiciano Cavem, Mario Coluna and two from Eusebio.

Vienna, May 27 1964: Inter Milan 3 Real Madrid 1

Inter coach Helenio Herrera led Inter to the first of two successive victories with two goals from Sandro Mazzola and one from Aurelio Milani. Felo scored for Real but Di Stefano, Puskas and Gento could not save them from defeat at the Prater Stadium.

Brussels, May 11 1966: Real Madrid 2 Partizan Belgrade 1

Gento, the only survivor from Real's winning teams of 1956-60 captained the side to their last European Cup success for 32 years with another come-from-behind win, this time over Partizan, the first team from eastern Europe to reach the final.

Velibor Vasovic put Partizan ahead after 55 minutes before goals from Amancio Amaro and Fernando Serena gave Real their sixth European Cup success.

Paris, May 27 1981: Liverpool 1 Real Madrid 0

Fifteen years after their last final appearance, Real played a Liverpool side containing many of the players who had lifted the Cup in 1977 and 1978 and prevailed again thanks to Alan Kennedy's 82nd minute winner.

Amsterdam, May 20 1998: Real Madrid 1 Juventus 0

Real's 32-year wait to be crowned champions of Europe for the first time since 1966 ended when Predrag Mijatovic scored the only goal of the game, somewhat fittingly, in the 66th minute. The victory did not save coach Jupp Heynckes job though as he was sacked eight days later.

Paris, May 24 2000: Real Madrid 3 Valencia 0

Real Madrid won the first final in Paris and won the first final of the new century there as well with victory in the first European Cup final between teams from the same country. Fernando Morientes headed them ahead six minutes before the break, with a 67th minute goal from Steve McManaman and the third in the 75th minute from Raul giving Real their eighth success.

Glasgow, May 15 2002: Real Madrid 2 Bayer Leverkusen 1

In 1960 Real won the European Cup in Glasgow with one of the greatest team performances ever, and in 2002 they won it there with one of the greatest goals ever, volleyed home by Zinedine Zidane at the end of the first half.

Raul became the first player to score in two Champions League finals when he scored after eight minutes and though Lucio replied five minutes later, Real were not to be denied.

- - - -

ATLETICO MADRID

Brussels, May 15 1974: Bayern Munich 1 Atletico Madrid 1

Atletico came agonizingly close to winning the 1974 European Cup after Luis Aragones, who died earlier this year aged 75, put them ahead only six minutes before the end of extra time.

Atletico were seconds away from celebrating their success when Georg Schwarzenbeck equalised in the last minute of extra time with an unstoppable long-range strike.

Replay

Brussels May 17 1974: Bayern Munich 4 Atletico Madrid 0

Two days after coming within seconds of defeat, Bayern Munich took full advantage of their reprieve to crush Atletico 4-0 in the only European Cup final to be replayed.

Uli Hoeness and Gerd Mueller scored twice as Bayern won in front of just 23,000 fans to begin their dominance of Europe which continued with wins in the following two finals against Leeds United and St Etienne.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Justin Palmer)