No ordinary suburban Sunday as Sutton produce Cup magic
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
BERNE AS Roma missed out on the Champions League group stage after having two players sent off and losing 3-0 at home to Porto in their playoff second leg on Tuesday.
Roma, who drew 1-1 in Portugal, started as favourites but never recovered after Felipe gave the visitors an eighth-minute lead and the Italians imploded when Daniele De Rossi and Emerson Palmieri were shown straight red cards either side of halftime.
Monaco joined Porto in advancing with a 1-0 win over Villarreal, a 90th-minute penalty by Fabinho securing a 3-1 aggregate victory.
Legia Warsaw, Celtic and Ludogorets Razgrad also qualified for the group stage, although none of them won on the night.
Poland's Legia drew 1-1 at home to Dundalk but progressed 3-1 on aggregate, Celtic squeezed past Hapoel Beer Sheva 5-4 on aggregate despite a 2-0 loss in Israel and Ludogorets held Viktoria Plzen 2-2 away to complete a 4-2 aggregate win.
LONDON As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.
Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off the boos of his own supporters to fire Real Madrid to a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday as Zinedine Zidane's side took advantage of slip ups by Barcelona and Sevilla to open up a four-point lead at the top of La Liga.