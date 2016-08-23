Football Soccer - AS Roma v FC Porto - UEFA Champions League Qualifying Play-Off Second Legs - Olympic stadium, Rome, Italy - 23/8/2016. FC Porto's Felipe scores against AS Roma. REUTERS/Max Rossi

BERNE AS Roma missed out on the Champions League group stage after having two players sent off and losing 3-0 at home to Porto in their playoff second leg on Tuesday.

Roma, who drew 1-1 in Portugal, started as favourites but never recovered after Felipe gave the visitors an eighth-minute lead and the Italians imploded when Daniele De Rossi and Emerson Palmieri were shown straight red cards either side of halftime.

Monaco joined Porto in advancing with a 1-0 win over Villarreal, a 90th-minute penalty by Fabinho securing a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Legia Warsaw, Celtic and Ludogorets Razgrad also qualified for the group stage, although none of them won on the night.

Poland's Legia drew 1-1 at home to Dundalk but progressed 3-1 on aggregate, Celtic squeezed past Hapoel Beer Sheva 5-4 on aggregate despite a 2-0 loss in Israel and Ludogorets held Viktoria Plzen 2-2 away to complete a 4-2 aggregate win.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)