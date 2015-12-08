Football Soccer - Bayer Leverkusen training - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - 08/12/15 FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar (R-L) during training before UEFA Champions League soccer match against Bayer Leverkusen REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

LEVERKUSEN, Germany Barcelona forward Neymar sustained a minor muscle injury in the final training session before Wednesday's Champions League Group E game at Bayer Leverkusen, the holders said on Tuesday.

Neymar has a "small strain" in an adductor muscle in his left leg, Barca said on their website without specifying how long he would be sidelined.

The injury means the Brazil international is unlikely to feature against Leverkusen with Barca already through to the last 16 of Europe's elite club competition as section winners.

Barca have a La Liga game at home to Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday before they head to Japan for the Club World Cup.

