LONDON Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has indicated he will have to take a more careful approach to spending in his second spell at the London club because of new rules designed to ensure that clubs curb their financial losses.

Bankrolled by Russian owner Roman Abramovich, Mourinho led Chelsea to successive league titles in 2005 and 2006 in his previous spell with the English Premier League club.

However, the financial climate has changed, with UEFA trying to force clubs to move towards breakeven or ultimately risk exclusion from competitions such as the Champions League.

"Every wrong move you make has an influence on the future," Mourinho said of the Financial Fair Play regulations.

"You need to work more closely with the board in the financial area, you have to have a different perspective and a different look at the players on loan and youth football," he added in comments on the club website (chelseafc.com).

The comments chime with Mourinho's low-key news conference last week when the returning Portuguese coach seemed at pains to break with the brash image he created on his arrival in London in 2004.

Chelsea last week agreed to pay a reported 18 million pounds ($28.22 million) to sign 22-year-old winger Andre Schuerrle from German club Bayer Leverkusen, their first signing since Mourinho came back.

Chelsea won the Champions League in 2012, helping them to make a profit for the first time since Abramovich bought the club a decade ago.

Mourinho said qualification for the lucrative Champions League was vital for the stability of Chelsea.

"It's important for the players, for the young players' development, for the club, for the fan base and for the economic situation which is more important with Financial Fair Play," he said.

