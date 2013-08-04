- Goalkeeper Mauricio Viana played the last few minutes of a Chilean league game, even saving a last-minute penalty, unaware that he had suffered a perforated intestine, his club Santiago Wanderers said Sunday.

Viana was injured in a clash with rival forward Omar Zalazar in the 78th minute of Saturday's match against Audax Italiano, the club said on their website.

There was no obvious injury and the 22-year-old Brazilian born goalkeeper played on, saving a penalty taken by Cristian Canuhe in the 89th minute to earn his team a 0-0 draw.

However, afterwards he complained of severe pain in the dressing room and underwent emergency surgery after it was diagnosed as a perforated intestine.

Wanderers said the operation had gone well and Viana was expected to recover in around four weeks.

