SANTIAGO Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli, who led the national team to their first major trophy at last year's Copa America, wants to continue working in the country, he said on Wednesday.

Sampaoli, however, failed to directly address speculation that he is close to resigning.

"It is not true that I don't want to live or work in Chile, I want to clear up the misunderstanding ... I plan on continuing to live in Santiago," Argentine Sampaoli told reporters.

"Let's not tarnish the recognition that we now have in the world."

Local media reported that Sampaoli was pushing to get out of his contract early amid allegations of graft at Chile's national football association (ANFP) and discomfort with the fact that details of his contract have been disclosed in the press.

