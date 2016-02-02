Southampton manager Ronald Koeman is bracing for a revenge-minded Arsenal side when the Saints visit the Emirates Stadium for a Premier League clash on Tuesday.

Koeman, whose team inflicted Arsenal's heaviest league defeat of the season when they hammered Arsene Wenger's men 4-0 in the reverse fixture in late December, said the Gunners would be fired up at the thought of avenging that loss.

"Maybe they will have a revenge feeling what happened on Boxing Day (Dec. 26). Maybe it's the revenge what they like to show that can be the reason that it's more difficult," the Dutchman told reporters at his pre-match news conference.

With his team looking for a fourth league win in a row and occupying eighth place in the table, Koeman is hoping that solid organisation will help the Saints hit Arsenal on the counter attack.

"We believe in our qualities and we play out of good organisation. It's always difficult for the opponent to beat Southampton," he said.

"They are an offensive team Arsenal. They like to go forward and to go forward with a lot of players. That makes maybe the weakness if they lose the ball, it's a lot of space."

The manager is also banking on the recent history between the sides to see the Saints through against their third-placed opponents.

Wenger has a less-than-impressive record against the Southampton manager, winning just two (drawing four and losing four) of 10 meetings.

"We played four times against Arsenal before Tuesday and we have won three of them. We won both at home and the away game in the League Cup," Koeman said.

"We lost in the last second by 1-0 last season in the Premier League. That means it's close, even though they are fighting to win the title and we are not."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)