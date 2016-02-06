Aston Villa 2 Norwich City 0
Joleon Lescott and Gabriel Agbonlahor scored to give Aston Villa a 2-0 Premier League win over Norwich City on Saturday and boost their slim hopes of avoiding relegation.
Defender Lescott put Villa ahead just before halftime with a header from Carles Gil's free kick.
Forward Agbonlahor scored his first goal of the season soon after halftime, cutting in from the left before sending a shot past keeper Declan Rudd.
Villa's third league win of the season left them three points adrift at the foot of the standings.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Clare Fallon)