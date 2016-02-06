Football Soccer - West Ham United v Aston Villa - Barclays Premier League - Upton Park - 2/2/16 Aston Villa's Gabriel Agbonlahor in action with West Ham's Winston Reid Action Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepic

Football Soccer - Aston Villa v Norwich City - Barclays Premier League - Villa Park - 6/2/16 Aston Villa's Joleon Lescott scores their first goalAction Images via Reuters / John SibleyLivepic

Football Soccer - Aston Villa v Norwich City - Barclays Premier League - Villa Park - 6/2/16 Aston Villa's Gabriel Agbonlahor (L) celebrates scoring their second goal with Joleon Lescott, Idrissa Gueye and Aly Cissokho Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic

Football Soccer - Aston Villa v Norwich City - Barclays Premier League - Villa Park - 6/2/16 Norwich City's Patrick Bamford in action with Aston Villa's Jores Okore, Joleon Lescott and Mark Bunn Action Images via Reuters / John SibleyLivepic

Aston Villa 2 Norwich City 0

Joleon Lescott and Gabriel Agbonlahor scored to give Aston Villa a 2-0 Premier League win over Norwich City on Saturday and boost their slim hopes of avoiding relegation.

Defender Lescott put Villa ahead just before halftime with a header from Carles Gil's free kick.

Forward Agbonlahor scored his first goal of the season soon after halftime, cutting in from the left before sending a shot past keeper Declan Rudd.

Villa's third league win of the season left them three points adrift at the foot of the standings.

