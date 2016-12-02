Morgan, Root help England eclipse India in Kanpur
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
LONDON Jamaal Lascelles' late own goal gave Nottingham Forest a 2-1 win over Championship leaders Newcastle United who had two players sent off and conceded two penalties in an extraordinary first half on Friday.
Forest missed both spot kicks while Jonjo Shelvey and Paul Dummett were dismissed for the visitors who took the lead through Matt Ritchie's opener in first-half stoppage time.
The home team fought back to level through Nicklas Bendtner after the break before Lascelles turned a corner into his own net with four minutes remaining to give Forest a third straight win that moved them up to 13th in the table.
Rafa Benitez's Newcastle, top with 40 points from 19 matches, two clear of Brighton and Hove Albion, have now lost two games in a row.
The match burst into life in the 32nd minute when Newcastle midfielder Shelvey was sent off for kicking out at Henri Lansbury and conceded a penalty.
Bendtner stepped up but could not beat Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow who was back at the City Ground having left Forest two years ago.
Despite being a man down, Newcastle opened the scoring when Isaac Hayden's cross found its way through to Ritchie who lashed the ball first time into the net.
There was still time for more first-half drama as Dummett was dismissed for bundling into Lansbury who dusted himself off to take Forest's second penalty, only to draw another excellent save from Darlow.
Bendtner made amends for his penalty miss when he dragged Forest level in the 52nd minute, poking the ball home from close range after his first effort was saved, before Lascelles' own goal decided an entertaining encounter.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
MELBOURNE Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.
KINGSTON Usain Bolt and his Jamaican team mates who won the 4 x 100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Games have been told by the country's Olympic Association to return their gold medals following Nesta Carter's failed drug test.