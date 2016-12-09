Wood grabs 20th goal as Leeds down Forest 2-0
LONDON Chris Wood scored his 20th goal of the season as Leeds United went third in the English Championship on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest whose relegation fears intensified.
Brighton & Hove Albion climbed to the top of the Championship (second tier) after beating 10-man Leeds United 2-0 with a penalty in each half on Friday.
Glenn Murray opened the scoring with a 23rd-minute spot kick after Kalvin Phillips was sent off for handling Lewis Dunk's goalbound effort on the line.
Substitute Tomer Hemed made sure of victory with eight minutes to go when his penalty sent former England keeper Rob Green the wrong way after Kyle Bartley had brought down Dunk.
Chris Hughton's Brighton have 42 points from 20 matches, two ahead of second-placed Newcastle United who play their game in hand at home to fifth-placed Birmingham City on Saturday.
Leeds, managed by former Swansea City boss Garry Monk, occupy fourth position on 32 points.
Earlier on Friday, former Brighton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and England striker Bobby Zamora, 35, announced his retirement.
LONDON Shane Long struck a stoppage-time winner as Southampton upset Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield on Wednesday to become the first side to reach the League Cup final without conceding after expertly manning the barricades in their last-four second leg clash.
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.