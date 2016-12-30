Bastia ban fan for monkey chants at Balotelli
PARIS Bastia have banned a supporter who made monkey chants at Nice's Italian striker Mario Balotelli during last Friday's Ligue 1 match.
LONDON Newcastle United went top of the Championship with a 3-1 win over 10-man Nottingham Forest on Friday while title rivals Brighton and Hove Albion's home match against Cardiff City was postponed because of fog.
Rafa Benitez's Newcastle now have 52 points from 24 matches, one ahead of Brighton, who have a game in hand, in the two automatic promotion places.
Matt Ritchie gave the hosts an early lead with a deflected free kick before Nicolao Dumitru equalised for Forest after 29 minutes.
Dwight Gayle then struck twice for Newcastle in the final half hour, after the visitors had Matt Mills sent off for a second yellow card, to take his league tally this season to 19.
Third-placed Reading's match at home to Fulham also became a victim of the fog in the south of England when it was abandoned in the 50th minute with the score 0-0.
In the night's other game, Ipswich Town beat Bristol City 2-1 to climb one place to 14th on 31 points.
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.
Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.