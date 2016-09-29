Britain Soccer Football - Barnsley v Millwall - Sky Bet Football League One Play-Off Final - Wembley Stadium - 29/5/16Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom and assistant manager Tommy Wright celebrate with the trophy after winning the Sky Bet Football League One Play-Off...

LONDON English second tier club Barnsley have sacked assistant head coach Tommy Wright after allegations in the Daily Telegraph that he accepted a cash "bung" of 5,000 pounds.

"A meeting between the club and Mr Wright was held this morning attended by club chief executive Linton Brown," Barnsley said in a statement on its website.

"After considering Mr Wright's response to allegations in today's Daily Telegraph about breaching FA rules over player transfers, Mr Wright was dismissed."

The Telegraph said its secret filming showed Wright accepting the bung after agreeing to help a fake Far Eastern firm which wanted to profit from transfers.

Wright denied any wrongdoing.

Barnsley distanced itself from the allegations saying it was unaware of such matters or involved in any wrongdoing.

"The club will continue to fully investigate the issues at hand and will co-operate with the regulatory authorities as necessary," it said.

Wright is the second casualty of the Telegraph sting using under-cover reporters.

On Tuesday England manager Sam Allardyce quit after being secretly filmed offering advice to a businessmen on how to "get around" rules on player transfers.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)