Derby County manager Nigel Pearson has been suspended and will not take charge of their second-tier game at Cardiff City on Tuesday.

"Derby County can confirm that manager Nigel Pearson will not be carrying out his duties at tonight's game at the request of the club," Derby said on their website (www.dcfc.co.uk)

"The club will make no further comment at this time."

Local media reported that the decision to suspend Pearson was taken pending a club investigation into his behaviour. Derby said that assistant manager Chris Powell would take charge of the team for the Cardiff clash.

Former Leicester boss Pearson signed a three-year deal with Derby in May, taking over from Darren Wassall. He has endured a difficult start to the season, however, winning just one of their nine league games.

Pearson was sacked by Leicester at the end of the 2014-2015 season because of a breakdown in his relationship with the club's owners, after he guided the Foxes to top-flight safety when they had appeared destined for relegation.

During his last season with Leicester, Pearson had an on-field altercation with Crystal Palace's James McArthur, and courted controversy when he referred to a reporter as an "ostrich". He later apologised for the comments.

