Everton's stellar home form this season intimidates their opponents, manager Ronald Koeman has said ahead of Sunday's Premier League game against leaders Chelsea.

Everton, who are seventh in the league, won their last seven home league games and have just one loss in 17 league fixtures at Goodison Park this season, collecting 40 out of 51 available points at home.

Only Chelsea and second-placed Tottenham Hotspur have a better home league record this season.

"You want your home form to be good, to be intimidating and for the whole experience for opposition teams to be intimidating," Koeman told British media.

"We have good momentum at home right now, the team is confident, we are playing aggressively with a good press, good tempo and good quality.

"Opposition teams have more doubts these days when they come to Goodison, and that's a good thing."

