Pakistan's Afridi retires from international cricket
Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has announced his retirement from international cricket, but said he wants to play in his country's domestic league for two more years.
LONDON Midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong is returning to Arsenal after his loan spell with Wolverhampton Wanderers was cut short by a serious knee injury.
The 20-year-old ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Saturday's 2-1 Premier League victory at Queens Park Rangers.
"Frimpong, who had been due to stay on loan at Molineux until the end of the season, will now see specialists in London over the next few days before having surgery and starting a programme of rehabilitation," Wolves said on their website (www.wolves.co.uk).
Former England youth international Frimpong, who will be out of action for the rest of the season, suffered the same injury to his left knee in 2010.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Tony Jimenez)
Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has announced his retirement from international cricket, but said he wants to play in his country's domestic league for two more years.
PARIS Monaco lose some of their best players every season but they keep attracting top youngsters like Bernardo Silva who they will be relying on when they visit Manchester City in their Champions League last 16, first leg clash on Tuesday.
Dustin Johnson took over from Jason Day as the number one player in world golf on Sunday following his victory at the PGA Tour's Genesis Open in Los Angeles and said it had been quite a journey to reach the peak of his sport.