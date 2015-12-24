Liverpool have enough quality and strength in depth in the squad to win games and pick up important points during a demanding festive schedule, striker Christian Benteke has said.

The Reds are ninth in the Premier League table after 17 games but winless in their last four in all competitions.

The team registered four straight wins prior to their early December loss to Newcastle United. Those wins included a thumping 4-1 win at Manchester City in the league in November.

"It is a special period because you have Christmas and New Year and a lot of games coming up," Benteke told the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com). "It is s a chance for us to win some games.

"Everyone knows that we have a very big squad with a lot of quality. We have to try to put that quality together."

The Merseyside club face surprise leaders Leicester City on Saturday and Benteke said Liverpool were vary of the threat the Foxes posed.

"They (Leicester) will not just sit back and wait for a mistake," Benteke said. "They will want to play and show that they have the quality to play. That's why they're first in the league."

Benteke, who moved from Aston Villa in July for 32.5 million pounds, has gone six league games without a goal and manager Juergen Klopp opted to start Roberto Firmino in attack ahead of the Belgian in Sunday's loss at Watford.

"I am feeling good and I want to play because it's a big game. But it's up to the manager and I respect his decision," Benteke said.

(Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)