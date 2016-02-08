Football Soccer - Stoke City v Liverpool - Capital One Cup Semi Final First Leg - Britannia Stadium - 5/1/16 Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho reacts as he is substituted after sustaining an injury Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp will return to the dugout for Tuesday's FA Cup fourth-round replay at West Ham United after missing the draw with Sunderland due to illness and he hopes to be joined by Daniel Sturridge and Philippe Coutinho.

The German, who said he would have to keep his emotions in check on the sidelines after being treated for an appendicitis at the weekend, confirmed that striker Divock Origi had also resumed training after undergoing knee surgery.

"I had one not too good night but I feel good," Klopp told reporters on Monday.

"I'm experienced enough to know. I'm not going to jump or something when I have a few holes in my body."

Striker Sturridge, who was on the bench against Sunderland after two months out, would have played at the weekend if Liverpool had not been forced into making early changes due to injuries, Klopp said.

Klopp identified midfielder Dimitri Payet as West Ham's key player.

"The solution with Payet is to try and avoid the passes to him so he can't influence the game," Klopp said.

The German also called for the ongoing standoff between the club's supporters and hierarchy to be resolved after thousands of fans staged a walkout protest in the 77th minute of the Sunderland game to protest against next season's ticket prices.

"It's not too easy for me," Klopp said.

"Now I know it's my problem too. Anything I'd say now would make it more complicated.

"It's not what we want. We want fans to stay until the game is finished. I have to collect more information."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)