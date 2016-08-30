Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
LONDON Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been charged with violent conduct over an incident involving West Ham United defender Winston Reid, the FA said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Argentine international now faces a three-match ban that would see him miss Premier League games against Manchester United and Bournemouth and a League Cup third-round tie against Swansea City.
Aguero appeared to elbow Reid in the head on Sunday, a Premier League game City won 3-1. The incident was not seen by match officials so the FA has taken retrospective action.
On Monday, Aguero withdrew from the World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Venezuela due to a calf injury.
Argentina host Uruguay on Thursday and then visit Venezuela five days later.
LOS ANGELES While the National Hockey League has not yet committed to the 2018 Winter Olympics, commissioner Gary Bettman said on Sunday that being on a global stage was unquestionably a positive.
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.