Football Soccer Britain - Manchester United v Manchester City - EFL Cup Fourth Round - Old Trafford - 26/10/16Merchandise featuring Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on sale outside the stadium before the match

Football Soccer Britain - Manchester United v Manchester City - EFL Cup Fourth Round - Old Trafford - 26/10/16Scarves with the faces of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho are sold outside the stadium before the match

Football Soccer Britain - Manchester United v Manchester City - EFL Cup Fourth Round - Old Trafford - 26/10/16Scarves with the faces of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho are sold outside the stadium before the match

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said he has struggled to adapt to life in Manchester, labelling his living arrangement in the city as "bit of a disaster".

The Portuguese has endured a mixed start to his stint as United boss, having lost three of his nine league games, including a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Chelsea on Sunday.

Away from the pitch, the 53-year-old said he was far from settled in England's north west city, staying without his family for the first time.

"For me it's a bit of a disaster because I want sometimes to walk a little bit and I can't. I just want to cross the bridge and go for a restaurant. I can't, so it is really bad," the former Chelsea boss told Sky Sports.

"Buy a house? I do not know, I do not know. The reality is that my daughter will be 20 next week, my son will be 17 in a couple of months.

"They are very stable. University in London. Football in London. Friends. So they are in an age where they can't chase me like they did before. So for the first time the family lives in a different way.

"We try to feel it, we try to see the evolution of our feelings and see how we cope with the situation."

Mourinho also expressed frustration at dealing with the constant attention of the paparazzi.

"You know the history of the paparazzi. For the hotel and the brand that sponsors me, the clothes brand, it's amazing because they are there every day," Mourinho added.

"Everybody knows the name of the hotel. Everybody knows the last arrivals of that brand. So, for them, it is amazing."

Mourinho will seek a quick response from his side after the defeat against his former side when they take on rivals Manchester City in the League Cup on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)