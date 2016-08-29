Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
LONDON Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney will stay on as England skipper under new manager Sam Allardyce.
"Wayne has been an excellent captain for England and the manner in which he has fulfilled the role made it an easy decision for me to ask him to continue," Allardyce told the FA website (www.thefa.com) on Monday.
Rooney, 30, took over as captain from Steven Gerrard in 2014 and is on course to become England's most-capped outfield player.
If he plays in the World Cup qualifier against Slovakia on Sunday, the forward will be making his 116th international appearance, overtaking David Beckham.
Only former goalkeeper Peter Shilton (125) won more England caps.
"Wayne's record speaks for itself," said Allardyce who took over last month after England crashed out of the European Championship in the round of 16. "He is the most senior member of the squad and is hugely respected by his peers.
"All of these factors point towards him being the right choice to lead the team."
Rooney said earlier this month that he would make himself available for England through to the 2018 World Cup in Russia and would then decide on his international future.
(Writing by Clare Fallon; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Real Madrid were spurred on by La Liga title rivals Barcelona and Sevilla dropping points on Sunday, coach Zinedine Zidane said as his side took a four-point lead at the top by beating Real Sociedad 3-0 in the late game.
BARCELONA Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off the boos of his own supporters to fire Real Madrid to a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday as Zinedine Zidane's side took advantage of slip ups by Barcelona and Sevilla to open up a four-point lead at the top of La Liga.