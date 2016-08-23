Southampton will take time to adapt to the diamond midfield formation set out by new manager Claude Puel, midfielder Dusan Tadic has said as the club seek their first win in the new Premier League campaign.

The 54-year-old Frenchman Puel was named Southampton manager in end June, succeeding Ronald Koeman on a three-year contract.

The club began the season with a 1-1 draw against Watford and then suffered a 2-0 defeat at Manchester United last week.

"We are disappointed. We need to see what is good and what is not good and to clean our mistakes," Tadic told the club's website (www.saintsfc.co.uk).

"This specific system, players didn't play so much that system and then you need always to learn from that system and this needs time. We are still learning things from that system."

"The coach tries to explain to us and it's hard, it's difficult, but we still try our best to do good things."

The Serbian playmaker, who signed a new four-year deal with Southampton earlier this month, said it was vital to get back to winning ways when they face Sunderland on Saturday.

"We just want to see what is good and what is not good on this game, and try now to win the game against Sunderland. This is most important," the 27-year-old added.

"It's important to win some games, then you get extra confidence and for the rest of the season you can do better things."

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru)