New Swansea head coach Francesco Guidolin in the stands before the match. Swansea City v Watford - Barclays Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 18/1/16. Reuters / Rebecca Naden Livepic

Swansea City interim manager Alan Curtis said he has no problems in making way for new head coach Francesco Guidolin and work with him after the Welsh club gave the Italian the final say on team selection.

Curtis's brief spell at the helm ended with a vital 1-0 Premier League victory over Watford on Monday, which saw the club climb out of the relegation zone and one point above the bottom three.

"You couldn't have a joint managership. It's got to be one or the other and I am quite happy for Francesco to have that," Curtis told British media.

"I am sure once we get out on the training field and he gets his ideas across, we will be okay.

"I have said all along that I would be quite happy to stand aside if the club felt it was necessary to bring somebody in."

Curtis, who will remain as the interim manager till the end of the season, picked up eight points from his seven games in charge and hopes Guidolin can help the Swans pick up some "extra" points in their bid for survival in the top-flight.

"The performances have been good and we probably haven't had the points the performances have warranted. We could have been four, five, six or even seven points better off," Curtis said.

"But the club are bringing in an experienced manager now, and maybe he can make the difference so we do pick those extra points up."

Swansea travel to take on Everton, who are 11th in the table, in the league on Sunday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)