Striker Harry Kane has confirmed he is in talks to sign an improved contract with Tottenham Hotspur and reiterated that he has no intention of agitating for a transfer away from his boyhood club.

Kane, the league's top scorer last season, has struggled with an ankle injury for a part of the current campaign, making seven Premier League appearances so far, but made a scoring return against in the north London derby Arsenal on Nov. 6.

He followed that up with two late goals to give his side a 3-2 home win over West Ham United on Saturday, keeping Spurs fifth in the table, a point behind Arsenal.

"I am happy at the club and want to be here for a long, long time," Kane, whose current contract runs till June 2020, told British media.

"We are in talks and I'm sure we will get something sorted. I'm not panicking and I'm not demanding anything as I've read in the paper.

"We're having a conversation and I have no doubts that we will get it sorted. As I say, I want to be here for a long time and I am sure I will be."

Tottenham travel to take on Monaco in the Champions League on Tuesday, before a visit to league leaders Chelsea on Saturday for their third London derby in a row.

