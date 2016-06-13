TOULOUSE, France Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has kept faith with beleaguered David de Gea in goal for Monday's Euro 2016 Group D clash with the Czech Republic.

De Gea, who said last week that media reports linking him to a prostitution case under investigation in Spain were false and that he was staying at the tournament, was selected ahead of Iker Casillas, according to Spain's official Twitter account.

As expected, Alvaro Morata leads the line ahead of Aritz Aduriz, and will be flanked by Nolito and David Silva, who wins his 100th cap.

Captain Tomas Rosicky starts for the Czech Republic despite playing just 19 minutes for Arsenal this season, according to their official Twitter handle. Roman Hubnik and Tomas Sivok start in defence with Marek Suchy suspended.

(Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Adrian Warner)