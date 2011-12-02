Nancy has been removed from the list of 11 Euro 2016 host venues after no agreement could be reached between the city and companies bidding to renovate the Marcel Picot stadium.

"We have given up on Euro 2016 and the renovation of the Marcel Picot stadium," Nancy urban committee president Andre Rossinot told a news conference.

St Denis, Paris, Bordeaux, Marseille, Lyon, Lille, Nice, Lens, St Etienne and Toulouse are to host matches at the tournament, which will feature 24 teams for the first time.

(Writing by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)