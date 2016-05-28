Football Soccer - Northern Ireland v Belarus - International Friendly - Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland - 27/5/16Northern Ireland's William Grigg celebrates scoring their third goal with Oliver Norwood and teammatesReuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON In-form striker Will Grigg was included in Northern Ireland's 23-man squad for Euro 2016 named on Saturday.

The Wigan player, who scored in Friday's 3-0 friendly win over Belarus, was selected ahead of Ross County's Liam Boyce by manager Michael O'Neill.

"Will just kept on scoring -- 28 goals for his team and helping them to promotion," O'Neill said. "So while it was a difficult decision, I think it was the right one."

Squad: Goalkeepers: Alan Mannus (St Johnstone), Michael McGovern (Hamilton Academical), Roy Carroll (Linfield).

Defenders: Craig Cathcart (Watford), Jonathan Evans (West Bromwich Albion), Gareth McAuley (West Bromwich Albion), Luke McCullough (Doncaster Rovers), Conor McLaughlin (Fleetwood Town), Lee Hodson (MK Dons), Aaron Hughes (Free agent), Patrick McNair (Manchester United), Chris Baird (Derby County).

Midfielders: Steven Davis (Southampton), Oliver Norwood, (Reading), Corry Evans, (Blackburn Rovers), Shane Ferguson (Millwall), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), Jamie Ward (Nottingham Forest).

Forwards: Kyle Lafferty (Norwich City), Conor Washington (Queens Park Rangers), Josh Magennis (Kilmarnock), Will Grigg (Wigan Athletic).

