The FIFA logo is seen at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

ZURICH Guinea's football association (FGF) has become the latest to prompt intervention by football's governing body FIFA after football in the West African nation ground to a halt.

FIFA said on Friday it would appoint a seven-member "normalisation committee" to run the FGF's daily affairs, revise its statutes and organise elections by next February.

"The decision to appoint a normalisation committee follows the internal wrangles currently affecting the FGF and that have brought all football competitions in the country to a halt," FIFA said in a statement.

The decision will not affect the Guinea national side who have reached the third stage of the African region World Cup qualifying competition that gets under way in October.

Placed 58th in the FIFA rankings, Guinea have never qualified for a World Cup but are regular participants at the African Nations Cup and will host the continental tournament for the first time in 2023.

The football associations of Guatemala, Honduras, Benin and Maldives are also currently being run by FIFA-appointed committees.

FIFA generally steps in when serious issues within national FAs, including internal disputes, undermine the administration of the sport in the country concerned.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Lausanne; Editing by Mark Heinrich)